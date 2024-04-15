President Chakwera opens a magnificent K950m TC office building in Kasungu

Malawi leader President Dr Lazurus Chakwera has officially opened K950 million magnificent Tobacco Commission (TC) office building in Kasungu.

TCs Acting Chief Executive Officer, Evans Chilumpha said Monday during the commissioning of the building that the Commission have been operating from rented building which was too small and not convenient for efficient service delivery.

“The new office building significantly improves our service delivery as we are now have spaces for every service we offer, creating a more conducive environment for our staff,” he said.

Adding that the office has administration and technical sides as well as a better waiting area for farmers.

The construction of the office building started in June 2020 and ended in December 2023.

The new office park is so important because TC will also save some money which was being used to pay rentals.

