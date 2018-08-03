Presidential aide challenges opposition parties in Chitipa

Presidential advisor on National Unity and Parliamentary Affairs, Nick Masewo has challenged that opposition that they will not defeat the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Chitipa as the government has done enough in the district since 2014.
Speaking during a face to face interview in Chitipa at his home campus, Masewo said Presudent Peter Mutharika who is the torch bearer for the party will sweep all the votes on presidential ticket in the district as he has tremendously delivered in the two districts of Chitipa and Karonga.
“People have a liberty to choose but they have no choice to make a mistake, when it comes to what DPP has done, it has done a lot to mention in the past four years. It is up to people in Chitipa to choose wisely but am very much optimistic that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will carry the day. I don’t see MCP, UTM UDF defeating him,” Said confidently.
Masewo is also hopeful of reclaiming the parliamentary seat for Chitipa North which he lost to the current incumbent Member of Parliament Dr James Munthari for Peoples Party in 2014 tripartite elections. He however said his dreams depends on the primary elections of the party.
Meanwhile reacting to the remarks made by Masewo, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary for Chitipa district Isaac Mwepa who is also the councillor for Nkhangwa Ward in Chitipa North said that Masewo is baseless and he does not deserve to be apresidential advisor.
“Malawians have seen themselves hurdles they have been going through since 2014 till to date, we talk of black outs, poor educational standards, our economy is not good. Presidential advisors are people who have largely failed and they are there to make their stomach full, they are there to please the president. ” Mwape queried
If Mwepa's dreams of standing on a parliamentary seat during the primaries will go toward his way at his political party (MCP) will face each other with Masewo who lost the seat during 2014 tripartite elections to Dr James Munthari for PP in Chitipa North Constituency, the future for Masewo to contest on parliamentary ticket will as well depend on parliamentary election results
Ask JB before you say that nonsense again. That was the signature tune of PP under Joyce Banda and what happened in the end? You should never cheat yourselves that your in Government and therefore you cannot lose elections. Yahya Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia used to boast that he would rule the Gambia for a billion years. Where is he now and what more with you thieves. You must ask JB why she lost – theiving is the answer exactly what DPP is doing. You can’t talk of development in Chitipa when the so called Bingu Highway has now… Read more »
I really get angry when people say the government has done enough. Are we sure, in Malawi?
masebo iwetu ndiwe chitsiru. ndi chifukwa mkazi wako amapanda uhule. anakuona kupepera kwako. kaye zovala ngati chitete
He looks silly.Kumeneko kubvala!
Abale inu kodi suti imeneyi yopatsidwa kapena munagula ndi ndalama zanudi kapena part ya 145mita ija anakupatsani ndiye poti ndi mana basi kungweramo kkkkkk