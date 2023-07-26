Prince Luv cherishes working with Malawian talents

Zambia artist Prince Luv who was recently in the country for the Mingoli Music Bash has cherished working with Malawian artists and calls for a more united approach towards promoting the music industries of the two countries.

Prince posted on his page explaining how he believes Malawi and Zambia can work together to compete with other music markets in Africa.

“It is important for our two nations, which have many similarities, including language, to come together and form an industry that can compete with the Swahili, Nigerian, South Africa, and all other markets,” he said.

He also hinted that he has already collaborated with Malawian artists including ELI Njuchi, Driemo, Pop Young, and Kell Kay and that all the productions are jointly being done by Malawian producers, including Dj Sley, Nyanda Madeit, and Taktic. The vision is getting bigger.

Prince Luv joined Yo Maps at the Mingoli Music Bash and also performed his Marry Me hit which featured Eli Njuchi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!