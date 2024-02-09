PRISAM heeds Teachers Council directive, starts licensing of teachers

February 9, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President of Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) Ernest Kaonga says they have commenced a decision by the Teachers Council of Malawi (TCM) to licence all teachers effective July 1, this year, saying this will bring sanity to the teaching profession.

Kaonga: We have started teacher licencing

In an interview, PRISAM President Dr. Ernest said that a licenced teacher is a sign that the teacher belongs to the profession and meets stipulated requirements to be allowed to practice.

 

He added that licencing a professional is a guarantee to society that the practitioner meets certain standards and adheres strictly to a code of conduct.

 

The sentiments come when TCM has directed that every teacher from nursery, primary, secondary, and university should be recommended, apply for registration, and obtain a licence.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
NCD Alliance  lobby for more funding towards NCDs

Malawi  Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (NCD Alliance) says the country requires more funding allocations to work on bridging the gap of...

Close