PRISAM heeds Teachers Council directive, starts licensing of teachers

President of Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) Ernest Kaonga says they have commenced a decision by the Teachers Council of Malawi (TCM) to licence all teachers effective July 1, this year, saying this will bring sanity to the teaching profession.

In an interview, PRISAM President Dr. Ernest said that a licenced teacher is a sign that the teacher belongs to the profession and meets stipulated requirements to be allowed to practice.

He added that licencing a professional is a guarantee to society that the practitioner meets certain standards and adheres strictly to a code of conduct.

The sentiments come when TCM has directed that every teacher from nursery, primary, secondary, and university should be recommended, apply for registration, and obtain a licence.

