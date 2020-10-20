Prophet Bushiri hands himself to Hawks after South Africa police make fresh arrest of his wife

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday handed himself to the Hawks- members of that country’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations – after they had earlier picked his wife, Bushiri’s lawyer and spokesperson have confirmed.

Hawks in South Africa is considered highly skilled in crime investigations. It investigated former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta brothers over alleged fraud and corrupt-related cases.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed that ECG Church leader and his wife Mary, who run several business enterprises in South Africa and abroad are now in police custody.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment pertaining to certain company called Rising Estate.

“We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone,” said Nyondo in a statement.

Nyondo and Bushiri’s Terrance Ntsako Baloyi confirmed to Nyasa Times that the prophet left morning from his lavish hotel in Rustenburg, Sparkling Waters Hotel to the Hawks office “to hand over himself. “

Said lawyer Baloyi: “Prophet Bushiri in the justice system of South Africa and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done.

“As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further.”

The church has since encouraged its members to be steadfast in prayer .

