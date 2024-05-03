Prophet Kambale, who says he hears direct from God, performs shocking miracles at his church

Founder of Life International Church, Lilongwe based Prophet Amos Kambale is making a name for being associated with performing of shocking miracles at his church every Sunday.

A recent visit to the church indicates that people from all walks of life are receiving unbelievable testimonies from the man of God whose church currently congregates at Mbinzi Day secondary school hall in Lilongwe.

Mr. J. Baloni from Kaliyeka, Lilongwe was unable to sit nor stand let alone walk by himself for one year and 4 months. Guardians took him to different hospitals but could not diagnose any disease. He was on different medications but nothing was changing. On sunday 21st April 2024, he was carried into the church service. When the Prophet just stood by him, he woke up and sat down by himself (his son broke down in tears and fell to the ground at seeing the miracle happening before his eyes), then Prophet Kambale prayed for him and behold, he stood by himself and he walked by himself for the first time in 16 months to the celebration and fear of everyone! Tears and shaking of heads in disbelief were all over the congregation.

In the same service Mr S. Banda had come all the way from Nkhatabay to the church after hearing about the healings the prophet is performing on the diseased while in a minibus. He had to sell his television set and a cow just to travel to Lilongwe and have the man of God pray for him. His right hand and his right arm were paralysed. Again, he could not hear properly. But upon sitting in the service, he automatically started feeling nausea. He went out to vomit and he vomited a charm. That was his the beginning of his deliverance. When Prophet prayed for him, his limbs were visibly seen straightening out to the shock of the congregation. He then took off his jacket in disbelief only to realise that his hand was no longer crippled and he used it to hold a microphone to testify for the first time in 15 years. And later he was seen walking properly and hearing everything to the slightest sound!

More people are also testifying of financial breakthroughs every sunday after they encounter the prophet. A young man claimed that he got 2 jobs in one week after being prayed for by the prophet. Another lady claimed that she cannot stop following prophet Kambales ministry after her business blossomed and she got a good husband through the prophets prayers.

As the miracles happen, this has also caught controversy as some surrounding church pastors are accusing the prophet of “stealing” their church members as they are enticed by his miracles.

When asked to comment on the matter, the prophet said he had no comment, he is busy leading people to a serious relationship with Christ while helping them to have their life needs met by the power of God.

Prophet Kambale is claimed to be very powerful and in his services people are being healed without being touched or prayed for.

Recently, to reach out to many people, he has introduced lunch hour services at Lilongwe town hall ever Wednesday.

This Sunday 5 May, 2024 the prophet who claims to hear from God challenges Malawians to attend his service and says that it will be a miracle if God does not meet their needs. He claims says this is what God has said to him.

