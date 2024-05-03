Who poisoned former CID boss late Bob Mtekama as report finds insecticide substance in his body?

The mystery surrounding the death of former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Bob Mtekama has been partially unraveled, following the release of findings from a forensic autopsy conducted on his remains.

According to Senior State Advocate Limbikani Msiska, Mtekama’s cause of death was determined to be cardio-respiratory failure, which was secondary to complications of acute kidney failure due to severe wound infection.

The autopsy also revealed that contributing factors to his death were Covid-19 Pneumonia and poorly managed Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

In a shocking revelation, a chemical substance consistent with Cypermethrin, an insecticide, was detected in post-mortem tissues.

However, the report was unable to determine the role this substance played in Mtekama’s death without quantified tissue levels.

The High Court of Malawi had ordered an inquest into Mtekama’s death in 2021, after his family raised concerns of foul-play.

The court is expected to present its findings in the coming week, shedding further light on the circumstances surrounding the renowned detective’s untimely passing.

