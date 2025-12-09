Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Injects K5.8 Billion in One Year, Cements His Place as One of Malawi’s Greatest Humanitarians

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has once again demonstrated why many regard him as one of Malawi’s most impactful humanitarians. Through the Goshen City Trust and the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation, he has channelled over K5.8 billion into life-changing initiatives across the country this year alone, touching families, empowering youth and uplifting Malawi’s creative and sporting sectors.

In a year marked by hunger and economic hardship, Bushiri provided a lifeline by distributing K3 billion worth of maize to households severely affected by food shortages, bringing relief and dignity to thousands. His commitment to young people and sports has also been remarkable. He invested K1.2 billion into Dedza Dynamos—now Goshen City Dedza Dynamos—and launched the K800 million Shepherd Bushiri Foundation Football Talent Scout Project, already active in Mchinji in identifying and nurturing future football stars.

His support for Malawi’s creative industry has been equally transformative. Bushiri committed K500 million to Times TV to power the Malawi Has Talent competition, a platform elevating diverse performers across the country. He also invested close to K100 million into the Miss Malawi pageant, offering a historic K30 million prize to the eventual winner.

In the film sector, Bushiri donated over K100 million to the Film Association of Malawi, establishing its office and supporting the Malawi Film Festival. He further sponsored the online release of the film Welcome to Maula Prison with K50 million to ensure Malawians could watch it for free on YouTube.

Artists have also benefitted from his generosity. Bushiri supported Driemo during the launch of his album and contributed more than K100 million to Gwamba’s Grand Finale, one of the year’s biggest music events.

Prophet Bushiri continues to be admired for his spiritual guidance and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Malawians. From feeding the hungry to nurturing talent, promoting sports and elevating the arts, he has built a humanitarian legacy that grows stronger year after year—proving that true leadership is measured by the lives touched and futures transformed.

