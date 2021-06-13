Public warning: Thieves robbing valuables left in cars as owners attend funeral services at cemeteries

An incident has been reported by a concerned citizen warning the public that thieves are taking advantage of inactive sorroundings of cemeteries to rob valuables left in cars as owners attend funeral services.

A voice note made by Nkolokosa-based lady, Emily Moya Ngo’mba is circulating through social media, in which she narrates of an incident that happened at Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) cemetery in Blantyre on Friday where several people’s cars were robbed of valuables such as lap tops.

Ng’omba says she went to attend a funeral service at HHI where there was also another burial service and after the ceremony was over, she was offered a lift by a friend.

She reports that a friend to the owner of the car who offered her the lift, discovered his lap top left on passenger seat was missing and when the owner of the car checked his which he had left in the car’s boot, found it also gone — together with its accessories in its bag.

She reports that several other motorists also discovered that lap tops and other valuables they left in their cars were also missing.

Ng’omba says they, together with all the others who had been robbed, found their car doors locked just as they left them but upon close inspection discovered that the car door key hole had been forced open.

She said people suspect that this seems to be the trend at HHI cemetery and it could also be happening elsewhere where thieves take advantage of people’s inactive movement to carry out their missions.

Other people suspect that such thieves are probably many — and it’s a syndicate — because they manage to rob many cars in a short period.

Other vulnerable places where people are robbed of valuables from their cars include Chichiri Shopping Mall car park despite it having security guards watching over it.

It was reported before on social media that such thieves at Chichiri Shopping Mall park their car adjacent to another and pretend to be chatting whilst another squats and plies open the doors.

The guards do not notice anything suspicious since the person opening the door is not visible to them.

The thieves then drive away in their car to be back for another mission.

The good citizen Ng’omba also advises people to be extra careful by checking that their houses are well secured before leaving.

