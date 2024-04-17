Q Malewezi returns to State House, now as Chakwera’s advisor on creative industries

Qabaniso Malewezi, son of former vice president late Justin Malewezi, has returned to the State House this time not as a son but as a special adviser to President Lazarus Chakwera on Creative Industries.

Popularly known as Q, the multi-talented calm and people-friendly poet he said he is excited and honoured to be appointed in that capacity as it gives him a great opportunity to learn and contribute towards the growth of the sector.

“My role will be to help bring a new understanding of the creative sector and the recognition of what the sector is contributing and what more can still be done. As a creative practitioner, I intend to fully utilise my network as I serve the President and the country,” said Malewezi.

The poet said he sees the appointment as a recognition by the administration of the potential that the country’s creative industries possess and its importance as an industry that is key in the development of so many other sectors.

Meanwhile, his appointment has been hailed by a number of creatives in the country.

Art enthusiast Denis Imaan said having a youthful creative representative in the President’s office demonstrates a commitment to embracing innovation and inclusivity.

Imaan said Malewezi’s creative background can stimulate innovation within government and promote new ways of thinking and problem solving to drive growth and development in the creative sector.

Malewezi is not a new name in the creative industry having been part of the youthful hip-hop group Real Elements two decades ago. He is currently known as a cultural practitioner, poet, producer and a creative consultant.

