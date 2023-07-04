R COOLZ promotes Malawi in Love Chabe, video premiers Friday

Afro Beat Artist RCoolz is Back with A new video for his latest song titled Love Chabe which will definitely sell out Malawi to the outside world after the artist featured some of the country’s beautiful sceneries.

Love Chabe was shot in Mangochi and Blantyre and is the second video after Kondeko from the untitled Extended Play Project which the artist is expected to release this summer.

“This is my second project and I expect my fans to love it. We have put much effort in making sure we give the fans the best and also, we tried to promote Malawi beauty especially the lake in this video,” explained R Coolz.

“When people from other countries watch the video, they will definitely want to visit Malawi.”

After the Premiere on Friday (June 30th), RCoolz, real name Richard Mankomba, will embark on a media tour to promote the video in Malawi, Zambia and other African Countries.

Love Chabe is a story about a man who unconditionally and wholeheartedly loves his woman, making people think she bewitched him.

“In the song he is basically telling them that he is not crazy; it’s all purely love (love chabe). Nothing else.”

Directed and edited by Ron Cz of Red Ink Media, Love Chabe Video will be officially out through RCoolz’s YouTube channel on Friday 30 June at 8pm local time.

The Video will be Premiered on Television In Zambia On Friday before it is premiered in Malawi on Monday, July 3rd.

People can access to RCoolz music by subscribing to his YouTube channel “R Coolz Diaspora” YouTube channel.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!