Hilal Afrika hands over borehole to Nkhotakota community

Hilal Afrika, a Germany-based charity organization, handed over a borehole worth MK5 million to the people of Nkholozi in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota District.

The borehole will enable scores of people in Nkholozi and surrounding areas to access clean portable water.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Hilal Afrika Chairman, Umut Turan, said the organization is committed to investing in Malawian communities in order to improve people’s livelihoods and their lives.

“Our ultimate goal is to see a better Malawi where basic needs like portable water, healthcare and education are provided equally among all people.

“We will continue engaging more well-wishers to support our cause to improving Malawian communities”.

A community representative, Gertrude Kalemba, thanked Hilal Afrika for the borehole, saying waterborne diseases were on the rise in the area due to lack of safe sources of water.

She said the diseases had made some people become unproductive.

In his remarks, Chief Kholozi urged his subjects not to vandalize the borehole and ensure that it is protected and undergoes maintenance whenever broken.

“Sympathize with the women who used to travel long distances in search of clean water. Let us look after this borehole and use it properly,” he said.

According to Turan, the borehole project was funded by Turkish people based in Germany, with Ömer Kulac and Yunus Yildirim having initiated it.

Hilal Afrika has been working in Malawi since 2021 and is this month expected to hand over 14 more boreholes in Kasungu, Salima, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi and Dedza east.

