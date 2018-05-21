Rapper Mwiza Chavula, Jolenta use nudes to hype up new song

A few days after Jolenta, a close ally to controversial rapper Mwiza Chavuila, purportedly released nude videos which went viral on social media, it has emerged that the nudes were meant to create hype for a song which the couple has recently released. The song also follows the embattled rapper Chavula’s arrest over “Ndidzakupanga rape” song earlier this year. However, some quarters have questioned the Civil Society Organization and law enforcer’s silence on release and distribution of nude material, arguing that most females who release personal nudes are left scot free. Lilongwe based rapper and producer condemned CSO and law enforcer’s behaviour describing it as “double standard”.

“One of these two people released a fictional song about forcing himself on a woman (apart from the profanity and general indecency involved, not really a crime but quite distasteful if we are to be honest about it).

“But the country went crazy…all Facebook self proclaimed righteous people condemned him, ma hashtag mbwee...petitions from pro-women NGOs came out of nowhere. The other has made a name throughout social media posting naked pictures (an actual crime…punishable by quite a number of years in prison,” Dizzo observed.

He then called upon NGOs, the general public and police to take action.

“Where are those pro-women NGOs who insisted they were here to fight for the equality of women and bring to Justice anyone who dared demean women in any way. Where are those who posted more hate messages about Chavura because “he had no respect”?

“While you are busy blaming men for using and abusing women in society and claiming we are trash/dogs/etc, there is a Jolenta somewhere who dont care. Those are the minds you need to start changing and impacting,” he advised.

When contacted via Twitter, a group calling itself Feminist in Malawi asked for more time to investigate the issue. In the song, the couple is heard rapping about getting intoxicated and attempting to start a fight. However, it has a disclaimer saying the song was done for entertainment purposes only and it doesn’t glorify alcohol abuse and violence. Chavula also took time to warn his girlfriend Jolenta to be careful with the song because he was once incarcerated on the same.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :