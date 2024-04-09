Ras Kansengwa aided as well-wishers provide air tickets to India for further oncology care

Malawi’s celebrated photojournalist Ras Peter Kansengwa is set to undergo further care for his oncology problem after well-wishers offered to buy him return air-tickets.

Kansengwa was recently diagnosed with Recurrent Kaposi Sarcoma and was flown to India where he underwent surgery.

However, specialist oncologist, Dr. Richard Nyasosela, in a letter dated 12th February 2024 addressed to the Chairperson of the External Referral Committee at Kamuzu Central Hospital, said the photojournalist finished paclitaxel chemotherapy with unsatisfactory response.

Nyasosela added that Kansengwa has massive lymphedema involving both of his legs; hence, the need to undergo further care in India.

“He is a patient that would benefit from PET-CT Scan disease evaluation and further oncological care,” reads the communication in part.

In a brief interview on Monday, Kansengwa expressed gratitude to KCH doctors for recommending him to undergo further care to his illness.

“I don’t know how to thank them. But the best word I can say to them is: THANK YOU!” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!