NPL journalist arrested, MISA Malawi demands immediate and unconditional release

Police have arrested and detained a Nation Publications Limited journalist, Macmillan Mhone, over an online story published which he contributed to Malawi24.

He is accused of publishing news that would allegedly cause public fear or alarm as it reportedly implied that corruption suspect, Abdul Karim Batatawala, had networked to register companies to continue winning government contracts.

In a statement issued yesterday, Media Institute for Southern Africa Malawi Chapter chairperson, Golden Matonga, says the report did not warrant this police action as it was only meant to inform the public as a matter of right.

Mhone was invited for questioning but was arrested and detained on arrival at Blantyre Police Station yesterday, Monday.

While police are yet to comment, MISA Malawi has demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Mhone saying it believes that arresting and detaining a journalist over a story is a violation of media freedom and the public’s right to know.

