RBM Gives Final Call to Alliance Capital Investors to Submit Details or Risk Losing Money

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), through its office of the Liquidator, has issued a final and urgent notice to all eligible investors of Alliance Capital Limited, instructing them to personally submit their identification and banking details.

In a statement signed by RBM Governor Dr. McDonald Mafuta Mwale, the central bank says this exercise is very important because it will allow the Liquidator to verify and reconcile investor records before any money can be paid out.

RBM has made it clear that no payments can be processed until this verification is completed.

“This process is necessary to make sure that the right people are paid and that investor records are accurate,” the statement explains.

The Bank has also issued a strong warning:

Any investor who fails to submit their details within the given time will not be included in any future payment plans.

In simple terms, those who do not respond risk losing their chance to be paid.

The Liquidator’s Office has further cautioned that investors who ignore this final call will be considered to have abandoned their claims, and their records will be closed permanently when the payment distribution stage begins.

To make the process easier, RBM has announced specific dates and locations where investors must present themselves in person with their documents:

Blantyre: 22 January to 23 February 2026

Lilongwe (Head Office): 26 January to 27 January 2026

Mzuzu Branch: 29 January 2026

Investors are expected to bring valid personal identification and correct bank account details to allow smooth processing of any future payments.

RBM is urging all affected investors not to take this notice lightly, stressing that this is the last opportunity to regularise records before disbursement decisions are made.

The central bank says the exercise is aimed at protecting investors, ensuring transparency, and bringing closure to the Alliance Capital Limited liquidation process.

