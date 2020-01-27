Ready, steady, judgement day set for Malawi election case
The Constitutional Court is ready to deliver its landmark ruling in the presidential election nullification petition case, Nyasa Times understands the determination will be pronounced by Monday February 3.
The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo has a deadline of February 3 to issue a ruling on the case, which sparked violent protests since last year.
High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba insisted the ruling will be within 45-days from December 20 2019 with the deadline being Monday February 3.
To ensure peace and order prevail, the Judiciary is working with the security agencies – Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force – for special arrangements on the judgement day.
Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Burton Mhango said the society could have loved if the judgement was delivered in form of a summary rather than reading it out in its entirety.
Accredited media houses such as Times, Zodiak will broadcast live the ruling.
In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera (the second petitioner)—want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.
Incumbent President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent.
Any party to the case can still appeal the Constitutional Court ruling in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal which will be the final arbiter in the matter.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Are you saying on Monday 3rd February or by Monday 3rd February ? Because if it is by Monday 3rd February, then we all know and there is nothing new you have said apart from the fact that the judges are ready with the judgement. .
There is no case here. The crying loosers dhoukdy just start their campaign for 2024. If there will be a rerun and Mcp wins,guess what Nchilima will go to court. If Nchilima wind,Mcp will go to court.
Mark my words …Mutharika has won the case.
Why Burton, why? We want the verdict in full……whether it will take five (5) hours or more, let it be……the substantiation and quotes of the Kenya Election Case and other evidence materials have to be sited…….we need this, it is historical kuti umbava wama elections uthere pano……Additionally, it MUST BE INTERPRETED IN CHEWA, TUMBUKA, KYANGONDE, LAMBYA, YAWO, LOMWE and…… (Ngoni……does Ngoni exist kkkkkk) so that every citizen of this country understand that a major election thief team (DPP) has been shamed and caught pants down in the act….
WE NEED IT IN FULL……no summaries here!
Are you sure the headline and content communicate the same thing?
Shaaa Mpaka Appeal🤔🤔🤔
My prophet said so.
Malawians are tired hence we do not want to see anyone going to the supreme court our just give us a very good judgment based on the evidence you have and then you close the chapter without giving a room of going to the supreme court.
O God bless our Land of Malawi, Keep it a land of Peace,put down each and every enemy.Hunger, disease ,envy.Join together all our hearts as one,that we be free from fear.!!!
Please Healey Potani and your TEAM do it fast – we want to do our businesess peacefully and we want PEACE as a NATION – we trust GOD will guide you and you will pass the final judgement using his HOLY SPIRIT and shame the DEVIL…..
Inu palibe za uzimu apa za dziko izi