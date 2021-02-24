‘Red Card’: Kayuni tackles social injustices in new single

Karonga-based fast uprising Upcoming Afro-Pop musician K.Stanley real name Stanley Kayuni has dropped a single titled ‘Red Card’ condeming some social injustices including the killing of the elderly on witchcraft allegations among others.

Produced by Martin Botha at Drum sounds records in the district the song is also condenming fake love and envy amongst the people saying it is ungodly.

Since his childhooh K.Stanley has been a poet but deversified into music in 2009 after realising that what he was writting was worthy sharing through music and he has been getting music inspirations from various musicians including Lulu, Patience Namadingo and Lucius Banda among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the singer said he released his debut album tittled ‘Aneneri Onyenga’ in 2013 and his music passion has grown from strength to strength inorder to deliver good Afro-pop music that can be appreciated by many.

After releasing his recent single, Stanley said he has received overwhelming and encouraging feedback which is giving him a push to do a lot of love and motivational songs and reach out to many youth in the country.

“I have always had a passion to do serious music and wished to make it big in Malawi’s music landscape;It is not an easy journey but i can see myself growing each passing day and music has become my daily bread.

“As a young artist, I still hope to be doing more great Music as I grow up and I also hope that my career and fun base will be growing simultaneously ”, he said

However, the artist said he would want to use his God given talent to be an instrument of promoting girl Child education and tackle other cross-cutting issues affecting the youth and society.

Music aside, K.Stanley is a carpenter who makes modern sofa sets and beds and also he is a fourth year student doing Theology and Development at University of Livingstonia,Ekwendeni Campus.

