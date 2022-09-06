Reunion Insurance gives K5m towards Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply conference

One of the major players in the country’s insurance industry, Reunion Insurance Company Limited, has sponsored the 2022 Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply (MIPS) conference to the tune of K5 million.

Speaking at Reunion Insurance headquarters at Reunion House Maselema in Blantyre during the sponsorship handover ceremony on Monday, the company’s Technical Manager responsible for Business Development and Claims, Hastings Kapesa, said MIPS plays an important role in promoting professionalism in the country’s procurement and supply sector.

“It is Reunion Insurance’s belief that the upcoming MIPS conference will provide an opportunity for various participants to ensure there is sustainability of credible procurement practices in the country by providing a platform for sharing knowledge, experiences, and networking.

“Reunion Insurance, being a good caring corporate citizen will continue to work with different stakeholders in various sectors of the economy to fulfil its corporate social responsibility as enshrined in its business model,” Kapesa said.

In his remarks, MIPS Finance and Administration Officer, Mwizayekha Madise, thanked Reunion Insurance Company Limited for the kind gesture, saying the sponsorship will effectively assist in their preparations for the conference.

“We are very grateful to Reunion and we urge other organisations to emulate what the insurance company has done,” said Madise.

The conference—slated for September 22 – 24, at Sunbird Nkopola in the lakeshore district of Mangochi—will be held under the theme ‘Building resilience in procurement and supply chain management in Malawi’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!