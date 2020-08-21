Reverend Kaliya in illegal water connection: BWB losing K384m annually

August 21, 2020 Thumbiko Nyirongo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has disconnected illegal water at the private residence of former independent presidential aspirant Reverend Hadwick Kaliya at Chilomoni in Blantyre.

BWB uprooted water pipes at Reverend Kaliya, who contested in the 2019 tripartite elections as a independent presidential candidate and business tycoon Reuben Kumwenda’s residences in Michiru and Namiwawa respectively

BWB Public Relations Officer, Evelyn Khonje confirmed the development on Friday, saying BWB team and police were denied access to Kaliya’s premises but managed to disconnect the water from outside the fence.

The board has also disconnected illegal water connection to the house of prominent business person Reuben Kumwenda in Namiwawa, Blantyre.

Blantyre Water Board loses about MK384 million annually through illegal water connections.

henry
henry
2 hours ago

KKKKKKKKKKKKKK koma ku malawi nthawi yonseyi munali kutiko?

