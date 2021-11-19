Rhoda J set to release new hit-single on December 13

New babe on the block, the South African based sensational songstress and the trending Rhoda J, her of the Lucius Banda new Nthawi remix hit has announced that she is releasing a powerful new danceable hit-single, I wanna know scheduled to hit the airwaves next month on Monday December 13 at 3:00 pm prompt.

In an interview Rhoda J, real name, Rhoda Hannah Jedegwa told Nyasa Times her new song is ready to go onto the music spheres after riding a wave of success after she released her rendition of one of the country’s most iconic big songs from Malawi’s kaleidoscopic music royalty, the highly prized legendary music kingpin, Lucius Banda who is also popularly known by his moniker, Soldier of the poor.

Said Rhoda J: “My new song, I wanna know, is a celebration of resilience and my personality and that winning feeling that come from being “hustle personified,” which perfectly soundtracks the story of my life because all my life.

“I have always wanted to know my worth, my talent, my importance but at the same time the song resonates with many people’s life experiences as everyone out there is keen to know what is going on.

“Ine ndagwa mu chikondi / Sindifuna za Misozi/ Kodi wandikonda ndi mtima onse/ Ulonjeze sudzandizunza / Kapena wangotsata Ma hip / Ndisadzapange regret/ Iyi ndi nkhani ya straight iwe / Zomwe waziyamba Uzimalize / Osangondidulira msika / Usangondiyuza…”

Rhoda J sings at the start of the song with layered, gorgeous soft harmonies and incredible heat-soothing high-notes, before a catchy, driving drum beat comes in.

The song, which was recorded and produced at Weapon of Peace Records in Chilobwe, Blantyre by Eugene Suwedi otherwise known as Pon G, the Kaphiri Kakwathu Kakuonekera hitmaker, who also features in the song, ‘I wanna Know,’ which is poised to be a chart-bursting and dance-floor filler is fused equidistant between Afro-beats and Amapiano and has an emphatic Malawian touch.

Rhoda J’s new offer is an upbeat number with true power and panache of an organised and focused woman and it’s fair to assume that tune this may chart well next month just after being released to freedom of the airwaves.

The stylish and silky-voiced songbird, Rhoda J’s new music-drop, I wanna Know, focuses on the importance of love and being together for the genuine reasons carries simple but killer lyrical punchlines in the chorus: “Babe do you love me / Do you care for me from deep down your heart / I wanna Know / Ndifuna ndidziwe…”

What sets apart Rhoda J from others is that she does not only have the voice and a pretty face, she also has the energy, vigour and an extra bravado and pushes hard for perfection and precision like German engineering in her music numbers.

Rhoda J, with her sizzling and chart-topping Nthawi remix is the fastest new entrant into music to ride the waves higher than any new music act in the history of Malawi music.

Malawi’s music great, the Balaka based music icon, Lucius Banda declared recently: “She’s the next big thing Malawi.”

Rhoda J, who three weeks ago, on Monday, 1st November, 2021 released her career launching song and video, a remake of Nthawi, in which she is featuring Malawi’s music legend, the iconic Lucius Banda has become an overnight music sensation in Malawi and beyond the borders.

The Nthawi remix singer has won many a heart with her beautiful soft-notes but glossly embossed in high-pitch voice and her song is attracting a lot of attention among music lovers and her new song will cement her position in the music industry.

Rhoda J is currently enjoying massive airplay on the airwaves as well being the most watched music video accumulating close to 60, 000 views in just under three weeks – a feat that no any new musician has achieved.

Rhoda J, who by profession is a beautician and owns a beauty parlour in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Oasis Beauty Spot and Parlour said never expected the song to get such a huge reception considering that she is a new up-and-coming artiste in the mainstream music industry.

“I know people out there are wondering what else I will do after singing a remake of Lucius Banda’s song and I want to say that Rhoda J is here to stay and more music is on the way. I have so many songs that I have produced so far, but first, we are releasing I wanna know, a love songs, a tune with full of positive vibes,” she said.

“I love music and I promise to give out my everything to the people. For me, music is a calling and my passion,” she said.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Malawi’s most successful musician of all time, Lucius Banda remarked about Rhoda J: “Singing shoulder to shoulder with Rhoda J was euphoric.

“She is so passionate about music and she very organised, talented and above all else very professional and she will go far as a musician.”

“When she opened her mouth to sing, my heart sank and I was like wow. Where has this lady been all this while – Nthawi is a very difficult song to sing but the way she sang it, got me some goosebumps – this lady is super talented and she is the next big thing of Malawi music,” said Lucius Banda who has 20 albums under his belt and many singles.

Rhoda J is a professional versatile and silky voiced multi-skilled musician who is set to conquer the music world.

Rhoda J is a Malawian born singer, composer and songwriter and is currently based in Johannesburg, South Africa and she is not just a pretty face with a good singing voice, she is also a philanthropist and a humanitarian.

She first hit the music echelons as a professional music artist in 2020 she dished out her debut song, newly embarked in her music career in 2020 with her first debut song, Mulinane Cholinga.

During that period, Rhoda J was known with the name, Ghetto Worshipper, as she then was only doing gospel music genre.

In 2021 she bounced back on the music scene but this time with a mission – to establish herself as one of the country’s music royalty as she believed that she has a space in the industry.

The new Malawian music protege, Rhoda J has since rebranded herself and changed her name from Ghetto Worshiper to Rhoda J as she continues to expand and explore her talent more – she is also working on a rendition of Paul Banda’s Amayi Zikomo, which she has has given it a tweak.

Rhoda J is currently working on her debut album to be released mid next year.

