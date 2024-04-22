Rights activists ask government to be fair in recruitment process of workers to work in Israel

Rights activists have asked the government to ensure that recruitment processes for workers to work in Israel under the Israeli labour export deal are fair.

Robert Mkwezalamba, a labor rights advocate said this following the signing of labour export agreement between Lilongwe and Tell Aviv o Thursday last week.

This comes at a time when parliament has allowed the government to proceed with the initiative to send about 10,000 workers to work, mainly on farms, in Israel.

According to Mkwezalamba, the signing of the deal addresses the bottlenecks that job seekers faced when dealing with middlemen.

Mkwezalamba called on authorities to ensure that recruitment processes are fair to allow equal distribution of job opportunities.

Israel’s Minister of Labour, Yoaz Ben Tzur told the Malawi delegation that went to the Jewish country to sign the agreement that Malawian workers are hard workers. “As we already have hundreds of workers from Malawi working in the agriculture sector, we are satisfied with their work. “Our ministry will ensure that employees from Malawi are well taken care of, have good housing, safety, good labour conditions, just like any other worker in Israel,” said Tzur. Echoing the many voices of Israel government officials, Tzur commended Malawians for not succumbing to pressure of not supporting Israel. “We’re also delighted that you did not succumb to pressure from all over the world because of your strong collective will and belief in us,” he said. Speaking during the meeting, Malawi’s Minister of Labour, Agnes NyaLonje, said that Malawi’s huge resource is the youth. “Our huge resource is the youthful population we have. If we can educate, train, and empower our youth, we believe that they can be an incredible source of skilled labour on the market,” she added.

