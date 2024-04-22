Confusing: With Sugar already hitting K5000, Illovo says it has adjusted Sugar prices from K2.3 to K2.6

April 22, 2024

Despite its continued scarcity, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has today announced that it has adjusted upwards the prices of sugar on the market.

Sugar Malawi Managing Director Lekani Katandula speaks at the launch

A memo we seen indicates that a one kilogram packet of brown sugar will now be sold at K2, 300  whereas one kilogram of refined sugar will be sold at K2,600 on retail.

The company’s Managing Director Lekani Katandula has confirmed the development.

This comes amid sugar scarcity in the country.

The situation has made sugar prices soar on the market as some people  are buying the commodity between K4000 and K5000.

