Malawi set to have a National Education Conference for Curriculum Reform

Malawi is poised to host an important educational summit that represents a strategic pivot in its national curriculum development.

The National Education Conference, organized by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Malawi Institute of Education, is set to take place from April 22-24, 2024, at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

This event marks a significant phase in the ongoing process to revise the nation’s educational framework, initiated through a comprehensive curriculum audit and extensive stakeholder consultations that began in 2023.

The conference, themed “Curriculum Change and Innovation: Towards Achieving an Inclusively Wealthy and Self-Reliant Nation,” aims to bridge critical gaps identified in the existing curricula, which were reviewed in 2007 for primary education and 2015 for secondary education.

In an exclusive interview, the Malawi Institute of Education Executive Director, Dr Frank Mtemang’ombe said that “the need for a curriculum review was underscored by changes in global educational demands and the evolving skill sets required for achieving the Malawi 2063 vision.”

The conference will bring together academics, scholars, and educators to share their insights in reshaping both school and college curricula and assessment methods. Key areas of focus include Curriculum and Pedagogy, Assessment and Learning, School Leadership and Management, Inclusive Education, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Dr Mtemang’ombe highlighted that “the educational conference is not just a forum for dialogue but a strategic endeavor to equip Malawians with the necessary knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes to thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. By participating, attendees will contribute to shaping a more equitable and inclusive educational future for Malawi.”

Notable speakers such as Professor Richard Mkandawire, Deputy Executive Director of the National Planning Commission, and Prof. Chomora Mikeka, who specializes in technology in education, will highlight the alignment of educational strategies with Malawi’s national development vision, Malawi 2063.

Prior to this event, the Malawi Institute of Education, along with the Ministry of Education, is said to have conducted several consultative meetings involving the general public, development partners, civil society, and various government ministries, departments, and agencies. Dr Mtemang’ombe mentioned that the consultations have been instrumental in ensuring that the new curriculum is inclusive and reflective of both national and international educational standards.

The conference will support both in-person and virtual attendance, making it accessible to a broad audience. “This underscores the inclusive and participatory approach the government is taking towards educational reform, aiming to foster a curriculum that equips Malawians with the skills necessary for a prosperous and self-reliant future” said Dr Mtemang’ombe.

