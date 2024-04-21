Chakwera administration determined to construct Machinga-Chingale-Lirangwe Road, MCP Regional Chairman assures

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman for the Eastern Region, Foster Mtandama, has assured the people in Machinga and Blantyre that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his administration are determined to construct the Machinga-Chingale-Lirangwe Road.

Failure by the previous government to construct the Machinga-Chingale-Lirangwe Road recently prompted the people living along this road to conduct peaceful protests outside the National Assembly in Lilongwe.

The protesters accused the former administrations of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) of using the road to get their free votes.

But speaking at a political rally held at Chingale Trading Centre on Saturday, Mtandama said President Chakwera and his government value the Machinga-Chingale-Lirangwe Road as being vital in uplifting people’s lives as well as in developing this country.

He said this is why the current government is determined to construct and complete the road so that people in the area are also well served.

“Our Servant Leadership His Excellency State president, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, prioritises the welfare of the people of this country, and he understands how crucial this road will be to the people of Chingale and the country as a whole since Chingale is one of the food basks of this country that has been left unattended for such a long time. I would like to assure you that the government has already put in place the resources that are required for the completion of this project,” explained Mtandama.

Commenting on the same, Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita said there is a need to support the Chakwera-led government to benefit fully from the developments this government is implementing.

“We are supporting this government so that it can continue developing our area; currently, this government has constructed two big irrigation schemes that will transform the area in terms of agriculture development,” said Nkapita.

During the rally, MCP welcomed 180 new converts who were once members of the DPP and UDF parties, respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!