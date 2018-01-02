Role models inspire Neno pupils

As one way of keeping girls in school, Action Aid Malawi has deployed a range of professionals to mentor and motivate pupils in primary schools around Neno district.

Action Aid Programmes Officer in Neno Francis Chapasuka said the initiative is aimed at empowering pupils especially girls-to stay in school saying girls in the district have limited educational opportunities due to burdens they face like early marriages and teen pregnancy.

“The girl who intends to go to secondary school and then to college or university should be encouraged through mentorship on what it takes for one to be a professional like them,” Chapasuka said.

One of the role models, Jane Chimkwita who works for Neno Community Radio Station as Head of Programmes, applauded the opportunity to share her life story and inspire children.

“After my presentation dozens of girls told me they are touched with my story and are aspired to become journalists. None of them knew what it takes to be in this field and it is my hope they will succeed and become role models for others in the future,” Chimkwita said.

Other role models among the team included doctors, teachers, nurses and police officers who are working in Neno district.

During the visit, the role models interacted with the learners and shared their education background from primary school up to date.

They also took time to reward the outstanding girls with solar lamps to be used for studying as well as school bags, pens and instruments.

With the help from these models, girls developed secret reporting mechanism that will be used for reporting any form of abuse, sexual harassment, relationships and even any marriage below the age of 18.

