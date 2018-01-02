Rich Mind company injects K2m for Misa Malawi office construction project

The newly established company, Rich Mind has made a contribution of K 2 million towards construction of an office complex for Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter.

The contribution was made on Sartuday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe during fundraising dinner and dance for the media body.

Making a presentation during the event, president and founder of Rich Mind Otis Bushiri stressed on financial sustainability, saying Misa Malawi being the hub for journalists and media practitioners in the country needs to be financially stable for its smooth running.

He said Misa Malawi upholds democratic values and needs to be a stand-alone organization in terms of finances.

“Misa Malawi is very strategic organization in upholding democratic values, not only in Malawian society but even beyond, such a big organization needs to be financially stable,” he said

On his contribution OB said as a business person he is always happy seeing lives of people being improved.

“I like anything that improves people’s lives, so whenever there is a course that contributes to the lives of people in the society, I feel it is worthy participating, now Misa Malawi upholds democratic values, more especially the freedom of speech as you know the society is not free until it is free to express itself in terms of opinions and philosophies, so I just feel it is imperative to support,” he added

Bushiri also urged media practitioners in the country to work together for the common goal of making Misa Malawi an organization full of resources.

Misa Chairperson Teresa Ndanga expressed her gratitude for the support saying it was timely saying body is working tirelessly to source money for the construction of permanent offices to cut rental expenses.

“Our mother body stopped giving us money long ago therefore we need to fundraise more money for our office construction project, so thanks Bushiri for the support”, she said

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :