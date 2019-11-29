S.A Court postpones Bushiri’s case for third time: Pushed to July 2020

Prophets Shepherd and Mary Bushiri’s Court trial which was supposed to start Friday has been postponed, for the third time this year, to next year, 27 July 2020.

The case has since been transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for trial.

The special Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria witnessed thousands of people from all over the world who had come to support the two Prophets.

People travelled from as far as America, the Caribbean Islands and UK.

In what seemed like a political rally, people were chanting and singing victory songs holding different placards and wearing T-shirts that read from, ‘From Court case to Court Grace”, “Hands off our Prophets” to “Drop the case you have no evidence.”

