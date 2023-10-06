Salima Sugar Company supports Presidential Charity Golf with K5m

Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL) has contributed K5 million towards the 2023 Presidential Golf Charity initiative.

SSCL Company Secretary Dr Charles Thupi announced the news on Thursday during the cheque presentation in Lilongwe. He said the contribution is in line with their corporate social responsibility to help the needy.

“The company is delighted to join the initiative to sponsor the needy students in school fees for their university education,” Thupi said.

He observed that most of the needy students are intelligent but are coming from poor backgrounds where families cannot afford to pay their fees.

Presidential Golf Charity Initiative committee member, Boyd Luwe, commended SSCL for their support to underprivileged university students as well as victims of Cyclone Freddy.

“We are very excited with the gesture the company management has made to join the group of companies that have decided to partner with the president to raise money for needy students and alleviate the suffering of cyclone Freddy victims,” he said.

Luwe said as a new company with less than five years in business they have shown a picture of a good corporate citizen responding to incidents developing in the country.

However, appealed to Malawians to support Salima Sugar Company by buying their products so that they continue supporting the needy through the initiative.

President Lazurus Chakwera launched the initiative to raise funds for the vulnerable like needy public university students and others

This year’s Presidential Golf, Luwe is planning to raise K400m to support the cause.

