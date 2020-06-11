Sally Nyundo back on stage

After taking a four year break in the music industry, veteran reggae artist, Sally Nyundo, is expected to release his new album titled Sanctified on June 29 this year.

In an interview, Nyundo of the Ras Amadya Mzimbe fame said he is officially back with an explosive album which has eight songs in both English and Chichewa languages.

“I think it is time to break the silence after releasing my last album in 2016. This is one of my greatest albums that have ever been produced from outside the country. I am optimistic my fans will appreciate both the quality and sound of the music,” he said.

Commenting on his absence in the music business, Nyundo revealed that currently he is based in South Africa where he has been committed to other engagements.

“I took a long break before coming up with this album paving way for reflection on a number of things in my career. While on that, I was also upgrading my studies in South Africa,” he said.

Feeling fresh and rebranded, Nyundo decided to come up with the Sanctified album which is a narrative of his life journey and spiritual welfare.

With an eye on the international market, the Kukuchedwa Kucha hitmaker, admits that music has changed and as an artist it is important to grow with time while maintaining the brand.

“My message to all my fans is that they should expect fireworks from the songs curtailing real life experiences for they possess an intimate touch to the soul,” he said

Mphatso Phiri, a Lilongwe-based fan of Sally Nyundo, is in anticipation of the new album saying Nyundo’s absence has been felt in the music circles.

The album which has been recorded in South Africa and was produced by Criss Kelly at Blue studios has songs such as Mwachita zazikulu, Mukhale Nane, Love so Divine, Forgive us Father, Ku madzi Odekha, and Suffer in Silence which was released in 2012 and Ndaona Kuwala which features the hit Alinawo Maso and Sakhala Chete.

