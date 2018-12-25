Sana continues to spoil its customers

Barely week after opening its Blantyre Mega Store, management of Sana

has also reduced prices of cuisines and all kinds of food sold in its Lilongwe Restaurant.



Sana prices reduction

Sana managing Director Rauf Chaudrey disclosed in an interview that

they decided to reduce prices for all kinds of food sold in their

restaurant to give customers a good Christmas treat.



He said as pacesetters in the food industry they want to give

customers a chance to taste the best of foods from Sana Restaurant.



“This being Christmas time we thought it wise to treat our customers

in the South and the centre equally. In Blantyre we have just opened a

new magnificent shop where prices of commodities are very competitive.



“In Lilongwe besides reducing prices in our mega shop we also decided

to give discounted prices for all the food in our restaurant situated

near the Kamuzu Central Hospital round about,” he added.



For example Chaudrey said whole chips and fish with free drink is

going at K1,995 only. As fo pizza the medium is going at K5,500 while

large is at K6,500. Chicken burgers are being sold at K3,300. Chicken

shawarma and rolls is being sold at K2,500 while ice cream is at K900.



“We are also running a pizza, burgers,shawarmas as well as ice cream

just to excite customers with a taste of good things in life,” he

added.



A Lilongwe based customer Christabel Mwandama commended Sana

management for its innovative ideas which are always custimercentred.



“This is good news and we are happy that during this festive period we

will be able to go out with our families to eat out in these tough

economic times,” said Mwandama.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :