Save the Children hands over MK800m worth of assets to partners in SCREP Programme

Save the Children Malawi has handed over motor vehicles and office furniture and equipment to government agencies and non-governmental organizations, which participated in the implementation of SCREP Programme.

With financial support from the Norwegian Agency for International Development Cooperation (NORAD) through Save the Children Norway (SCN), Save the Children Malawi and its partners implemented a five-year Securing Children’s Rights through Education and Protection (SCREP) programme.

The programme ran from 2019 to 2023 and was conducted in partnership with various stakeholders in Mzimba South, Lilongwe Urban, Mwanza, and Neno districts, aimed to ensure children’s safety, protection from violence and abuse, and promotion of their rights.

SCREP Programme Team Leader, Kenneth Wala, said having successfully concluded the programme, Save the Children thought it was imperative to hand over assets, including vehicles and office equipment, to implementing partners and government ministries to facilitate the continuity and sustainability of their activities and initiatives.

Wala stated that the transfer of the assets to implementing partners was aimed to facilitate the continuity and sustainability of their activities and initiatives following the phase-out of the SCREP Programme.

A government representative at the handover ceremony, Dr. Zizwa Msukuma, commended the gesture by Save the Children Malawi, saying it will go a long way in complementing government efforts in promoting and protecting children’s rights to education.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, Deputy General Secretary for the Blantyre Synod, Reverend Baxton Maulidi, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Maulidi assured Save the Children Malawi that the partners will take good care of the vehicles and office equipment to ensure they last long.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!