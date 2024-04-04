Police make progress on DMI University robbery: Arrests 2 and recover some stolen gadgets

Police have arrested two people on suspicion that they broke into student’ hostels at DMI-St John’s the Baptist University in Lilongwe and stole electronic gadgets and money last night.

Lumbadzi Police spokesperson, Felix Kwinyani has told Nyasatimes that the two are Jeffrey Ribson, 22; and Richard Goman, 27.

“The two, together with their counterparts, are suspected to have broken into the hostels and robbed students’ 5 computer laptops, cell phones and cash amounting to K28, 000,” says Kwinyani.

Kwinyani has further said they have managed to recover some of the stolen laptops and cell phones as investigations are still underway to arrest other culprits.

Kwinyani says the duo will be taken to court to answer charges levelled against them after completion of paper work.

Ribson comes from Mnjale Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa while Goman is from Mapira Village, Traditional authority Mapira in Mangochi.

