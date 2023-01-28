School bus fatal accident driver fined K1.4m for reckless driving

A court in Mzuzu has fined K1.4 million a bus driver whose vehicle, with Mary Mount secondary school students on board, was involved in a fatal accident last month in Mzimba killing three students.

The Mzuzu first grade magistrate court convicted and fined Duncan Folotiya Ngwende 44, money amounting to K1,450,000.00 or in default serve 48 months in prisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate McKnight Makaika found Ngwende guilty of six counts that include two counts of causing death by reckless driving, three counts of causing injuries by reckless driving and one count of contravening road service permit.

Three students from Marymount lost their lives from the accident where several others sustained both major and minor injuries during the bus accident that took place at Luviri in Mzimba.

Meanwhile Mzuzu police spokesman Paul Tembo says the driver has since paid the fine in full.

