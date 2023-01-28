Kalindo comes under fire for using children, learners in demos

Comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo has come under intense fire on social media platforms for using children and learners during his anti-Chakwera protests in Mulanje.

Kalindo and other activists held a protest match on Friday to force President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera step down due to a number of issues.

However, there were more children than adults during the protests, prompting Malawians to take up on social media platforms to condemn it.

Meanwhile, the Payerepayere demonstrators have submitted their seven petitions to Mulanje district officer, David Gondwe.

The demonstration which started with a low turnout called for the resignation of President Chawera and his vice, and a call for federalism among others.

Presenting the petitions, leader of concerned citizens, Kalindo said the grouping expects the petitions to be submitted to embassies such as American Embassy, British Embassy, European Union, and institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kalindo said the petitioners want the monetary support to Malawi Government to stop but instead be channelled directly to charity organizations.

Demonstrators promised more demonstrations if president Chakwera and VP Chilima refuse to resign.

Receiving the petitions, Gondwe assured the demonstrators that he will submit the petitions to the responsible parties.

