Kabambe campaigns for DPP presidency ahead of convention in July

Some opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidates have expressed concern that the party is only allowing Dalitso Kabambe to campaign for the party presidency ahead of elections in July.

DPP President Peter Mutharika banned all contestants for the position of party president from campaigning, saying this was bringing disunity in the former ruling party.

However, one of the presidential candidates Kabambe on Friday was in Luchenza, Thyolo where he met delegates to the forthcoming convention.

Kabambe, from Thyolo, is seen as the preferred candidate of Mutharika.

Speaking during the meeting, Kabambe said his vision to revolutionize the country’s key economic and social sectors, will come to fruition with an approval of his 2025 candidature at the DPP’s elective conference later this year.

Kabambe shared his vision to revamping the tourism industry in the districts of Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu and Phalombe.

He also highlighted key development projects in the mining sector that will among others help create jobs for the youth, and grow the economy.

Kabambe said his development agenda will include all regions after noting opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, education and health that are not being utilized.

Kabambe hinted on the need to turn Malawi into a predominantly producing nation where factories will be established to help ease agro processing.

During the meeting, DPP’s Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha took lead in profiling DK as a great mind as compared to the other contestants

He asked the delegates to evaluate all candidates based on their credentials and governing experience.

Said Mchacha; “DK is an economkic expert who has the key to revamping the economy and unlock riches for Malawi with his vast experience”.

Kabambe made a donation of K25 million to the delegates to take care of their needs within their established structures in the region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!