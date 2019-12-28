Selemani says did not hire thugs to FAM polls

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) newly elected executive committe member Muhammad Selemani has distanced himself from allegations that he hired thugs to terrorise delegates at the December 14 elective congress.

On the eve of the Annual General Assembly reports had emerged that Selemeni, who is yet to resign as Sulom legal advisor, had hired thugs to terrorise delegates at the elective conference.

It is further alleged that Selemani was behind the campaign materials of former FAM vice President James Mwenda who was challenging incumbent FAM president Walter Nyamilandu for the presidency.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, a week after securing a plot at Chiwembe, Selemani described such allegations as baseless and unfounded.

“I am an agent of peace and why should I hire thugs to terrorise delegates at such an important gathering’? After all I was competing for the lowest position at the Congress and what would be my interests to do such a thing? I believe there were those that had huge expectations and could have gone to that extent and not me a mere Executive Committee member,” said Selemani.

He added, “If you can recall I had granted interviews prior to the elections that I would work with the president who would be elected into the office on 14th December, 2019. Meanwhile, I am happy with our team and looking forward to working with everyone at FAM.

“Our focus is on how to develop the game in order to put Malawi on the map as per the manifesto of our president. Whether someone voted for me or not is immaterial at this point in time.”

It is alleged that former National Youth Football Chairperson Chimango Munthali masterminded what was dubbed ‘ Selemani Must Fall Campaign’ if reports coming from a reliable source within Walter Nyamilandu Campaign team are to go by.

An allegation Munthari refused to comment on.

However, despite the Selemani must fall campaign, he went ahead to secure the Executive Committee member’ post after 3 rounds of voting as on 2 occasions he was tied with Beach Soccer General Secretary Davis Sado.

