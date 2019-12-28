All is set for Youth Memorial Concert, Dan Lu to perform

All is set for the first ever Youth Memorial concert which is slated for Sunday, December 29 at Masintha Community Ground in Lilongwe that will see the celebrated urban musician Dan Lu as the main artist, according to Youth Memorial Forum (YMF) spokesperson Chancy Namadzunda.

The free concert is being organized by YMF, a non-profit interest group comprising of music producers, managers, promoters, DJs, media practitioners and the private sector aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing creative artists.

According to Namadzunda, a number of musicians have been lined up for the concer such as Nepman, Moses Makawa, Ketelele Ching’oma, Don Tarz, Kaka, Innocent Chitimbe, King Chambieco and Manton among many others.

“Apart from music, there will also be poetry perfomances by Raphael Sitima, Joseph Mazeze, Mr India and Gift Mlimbika. Oliva and Ackim will lead a dancing competition,” he said.

Namadzunda said that the concert will be held under the theme Remember the Dead Fight for the Living.The concert doubles as the official launch of the YMF in country.

“Apart from remembering those that entertained us in various fields of arts, we would also like to take advantage of the free concert to raise awareness on a number of issues affecting the youth today.

“Among others, we will tackle different issues like HIV and AIDS, alcohol and drug abuse, premarital sex, unwanted pregnancies and early marriages and fighting against stress and depression,” said Namadzunda.

The concert will start from 10am until dusk.

The Forum, according to Namadzunda was formed after noticing that the country has lost a number of artists to preventable deaths while others have succumbed to drugs and alcohol that have unceremoniously reduced themselves to mere shadows of their past.

“The development has robbed nation of artists especially the youth with huge potential to contribute to the social and economic development of the country through arts and culture,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :