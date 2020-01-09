Seventh Day Adventist church for youth empowerment

Hilda Chipeta of Ngomani Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Central Malawi Conference (CMC) says youth empowerment is vital for the nation to have quality leaders in future.

Chipeta called upon parents to be responsible in sending their children to training sessions for them to have solid base as they graduate into master guide.

“The youth are key to church development as the heart of the church in that they need to be equipped with necessary skills that would help them become effective leaders in future,” Chipeta said.

She further said that if the nation needs to have better leaders parents need to send their children to school.

In his remarks church elder of Machenga SDA church, Sangulukani Munthali said youth empowerment is an important foundation in any nation’s development.

“Parents must send their children to church so that they can be responsible leaders in future with the heart of fearing God,” Munthali said.

He further said that as church, they make sure that every child is brought up in the manner that respects and fears God.

Central Malawi Conference (CMC) master guide, Kondwani Misewu, said as a church they appreciate the role youth are taking to get knowledge and skills on how to develop their careers.

“As a church we are determined to make sure that we help the youth in developing their careers so that they can be responsible citizens,” Misewu said.

He further said that apart from providing knowledge and skills they train them to carry out outreach programs within and outside the church.

“We provide charity works in the communities where we are coming from to support the needy,” Misewu said.

