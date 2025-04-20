Shame in the Shadows: FAM Suspends Mtanthiko Over Explosive Sexual Scandal

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has finally caved to pressure and suspended Daud Mtanthiko, a once-powerful executive committee member, over a disturbing sexual misconduct scandal involving a female official from the Malawi Women’s National Team.

The suspension—done quietly and without transparency—follows a wave of public and international outcry over shocking allegations that Mtanthiko made unwanted sexual advances toward a team official during the national side’s recent trip to South Africa for a friendly match against Banyana Banyana.

Initially, FAM appeared more concerned with protecting its inner circle than addressing the serious allegations, opting for silence rather than swift justice. But now, with media pressure mounting and the integrity of the association on the line, FAM has been forced out of its corner.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the Association tried to play games with the truth, even going as far as issuing a defensive statement to refute online reports linking Mtanthiko to the Malawi Schools team currently in Ghana.

“FAM wishes to clarify that Mr. Mtanthiko is currently under suspension pending investigations into allegations levelled against him,” read the carefully-worded statement. “As such, he is not part of the delegation in Ghana.”

Yet the real issue isn’t where Mtanthiko is now—it’s what FAM failed to do from the very beginning.

Instead of immediately alerting the public and initiating a transparent investigation, the Association attempted to contain the scandal and shield one of its own. Worse still, FAM has yet to publicly name or support the alleged victim, who courageously came forward to expose the incident.

The unnamed team official described in disturbing detail how Mtanthiko allegedly pressured her for sex while they were both on duty—a sickening abuse of power that has now tarnished the image of Malawi football on the international stage.

The scandal has sparked backlash from major football bodies including the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the Malawi National Council of Sports, all of whom have demanded a thorough and uncompromising investigation.

And while FAM has announced an internal inquiry, critics are calling it a smokescreen—a classic case of “investigating themselves to protect themselves.” Civil society organizations, women’s rights groups, and concerned parents of national team players are now demanding the formation of an independent investigation committee to ensure accountability, fairness, and justice for the victim.

At a time when global football is working hard to root out abuse and misconduct, FAM’s reluctance to act decisively and transparently is not just shameful—it is dangerous.

This is not just a scandal. It is a test of integrity—one FAM is dangerously close to failing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!