Sharp Valley Holdings spread Christmas cheers to children’s ward at Queen’s Hospital

As Christians are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Sharp Valley Holdings cheered children admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Queens) in the commercial city of Blantyre and donated assorted items worthy MK300 000.

Speaking in an interview after the donation, Sharp Valley’s Operations Manager Henderson Chiwela said the company decided to donate to children ward as one way of investing in the future generation.

“It is one of the core values of Sharp Valley Holdings to have a competent future generations through investing in child health care, and education that is why we have chosen the children ward,” said Chiwela

He added, “We further noted that it is not only the duty of the government or development partners to meet the needs of the society but it is the responsibility of everyone including Sharp Valley holdings to give back to the society,”

On her part, one of the beneficiaries a Mrs Chisi a guardian to a 2 year old Desire Chisi hailed Sharp Valley Holdings for the donation.

Over 40 patients and guardians benefited from the donation. Some of the donated items include: Sugar, Milk, Sobo Squash and Soap.

Sharp Valley is a locally registered Limited Company with its Head Office in the capital city Lilongwe.

The company focuses in the sales of residential and commercial plots, Quantity Surveying and facilitates the purchase of property for diaspora clients

