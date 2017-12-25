Wanderers coach Osman says his players deserve Malawi title

Coach Yasin ‘Tich’ Osman says his Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players are worthy the TNM Super League title having played like champions from start to finish.

Wanderers were officially crowned champions on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Red Lions at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Osman said it has been “all hardwork” for the Nomads and was worthy it.

“The players have been exceptional and the executive committee, trustees, sponsors and, of course, the fans were all wonderful,” said Osman.

“We all pulled in the same direction and in the end, we got what we wanted,” he said.

“I’m delighted for my players, they deserve this. We deserved to win the league.”

On Sunday, the Nomads were playing for academic purposes as they had already sealed the title the previous weekend with a 4-1 emphatic win over Masters Security FC, on the other hand the Malawi Defence Force (MDF)-sponsored Lions needed a win to secure a top eight finish to participate in the Airtel Top 8.

Wanderers have finished the season with 69 points, two ahead of their runners-up and age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets. On the other hand, Lions have finished ninth in the 16-team league with 37 points.

The Nomads convoy left the stadium at snail’s pace as their enthusiastic fans clad in their blue, white and orange colours, celebrated the significant feat.

