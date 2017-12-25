Wanderers coach Osman says his players deserve Malawi title

December 25, 2017 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Coach Yasin ‘Tich’ Osman  says his Mighty Be Forward Wanderers  players are worthy the TNM Super  League title  having played like champions from start to finish.

Coach Yasin Osman shows his medal with player Lucky Malata.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers crowned TNM Super League champions .-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Stand up for the champions! Be Forward Wanderers .-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers supporters celebrate winning the TNM Super League title.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers supporters carry the TNM Super League Trophy.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers were officially crowned champions on Sunday after  a 1-1 draw against Red Lions at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Osman said it has been “all hardwork” for the Nomads  and was worthy it.

“The players have been exceptional and the executive committee, trustees, sponsors and, of course, the fans were all wonderful,” said Osman.

“We all pulled in the same direction and in the end, we got what we wanted,” he said.

“I’m delighted for my players, they deserve this. We deserved to win the league.”

On Sunday, the Nomads were playing for academic purposes as they had already sealed the title the previous weekend with a 4-1 emphatic win over Masters Security FC, on the other hand the Malawi Defence Force (MDF)-sponsored Lions needed a win to secure a top eight finish to participate in the Airtel Top 8.

Wanderers have finished the season with 69 points, two ahead of their runners-up and age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets. On the other hand, Lions have finished ninth in the 16-team league with 37 points.

The Nomads convoy left the stadium at snail’s pace as their enthusiastic fans clad in their blue, white and orange colours, celebrated the significant feat.

gaddafi
Guest
gaddafi

nyererere woyeeee

3 hours 15 minutes ago

