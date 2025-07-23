Shocker! AFORD Distances Itself from DPP-Northern Alliance Pact

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has distanced itself from the newly formed political alliance between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a group of northern politicians under the banner of the Northern Alliance Bloc.

AFORD spokesperson Annie Maluwa told Zodiak Broadcasting Station that the party held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday to discuss internal matters. She said AFORD president Enock Chihana will address the media tomorrow to unpack the party’s resolutions.

However, Maluwa was quick to point out that AFORD is not part of the DPP-Northern Alliance deal, though it remains in serious discussions with other opposition parties for a possible electoral alliance.

The DPP, on the other hand, has confirmed the formation of the Northern Alliance Bloc, with senior party member Dr. George Chaponda calling it a “rescue mission” for Malawians. Despite joining forces with several northern figures, Chaponda made it clear that only DPP leader Professor Peter Mutharika will choose the running mate for the alliance.

Among the prominent names in the bloc are former Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, Dr. Victor Madhlopa of the Solidarity Alliance, and Frank Mwenifumbo of the National Democratic Party.

Political analysts are watching closely, but with AFORD staying away, questions remain over just how united and effective the new alliance will be.

