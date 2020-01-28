Silver appoints Thoko Chimbali as club CEO

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) outfit Silver Strikers have appointed National Youth Football Association general secretary Thoko Chimbali as their chief executive officer (CEO).

The Central Bankers board of trustees chairperson Victor Madhlopa said the CEO will spearhead the club’s commercialisation drive.

“Over 100 people applied for the job and from those that were short-listed, Mr. Chimbali stood out,” he said.

He said Chimbali with a full-time management team will run the club as a company on full-time basis.

Football analyst George Kaudza Masina and Football Association of Malawi licensing and compliance manager Casper Jangale have since commended Silver’s move, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Silver will follow in the footsteps of Nyasa Big Bullets which abandoned the ex-co and hired a CEO and chief administration officer.

