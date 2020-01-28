Innovations that are reshaping the gambling industry

One of the best things about the world of gaming is that it’s constantly growing and evolving.

Gambling and technology go hand in hand, and there have been some amazing innovations in the industry as of late. Whereas there are more traditional forms of gambling that are still popular today, there are plenty of new and exciting forms steadily taking over the sector.

Gaming is an area of the gambling world that’s seen some fascinating development in recent years. If you’re part of the gambling or gaming industries, you’re sure to have seen some great new games and pieces of technology arrive in the last few years.

It’ll be interesting to see where the gambling world will go in the next year, or even in the next decade. This sector is full of some of the most creative and ingenious minds in the country, so we’re surely going to see some thrilling new ways to game.

In this blog post, we’re going to be going over 5 of the most intriguing innovations in the gambling world that have been reshaping the industry over the last few years.

Intense developments in the world of gaming

One of the main ways that gambling has evolved lately is the technology behind gaming. As you’re bound to have seen, there are countless mobile games, apps and online casinos that make gambling on the go even easier. The amount of genres that mobile gaming now covers is incredible, and countless people play them everyday.

According to Kate Huber, at NJGamblingFun, “The technology behind video games and mobile app development is steadily developing, which means that visual graphics and game sound quality have improved immensely. Whereas games from 10 years ago may be clunky, with tinny sounds and pixelated graphics, modern games are packed full of photorealism and beautiful music.”

These developments have spread to the gambling world, of course. Mobile gambling is hugely popular, and as the technology in gaming develops, so shall the quality and creativity behind mobile gambling apps that are so popular today.

Creative usage of blockchain technology

The gambling industry goes hand in hand with technological development, as we noted earlier, so it’s not a surprise that blockchain technology is starting to be used here as well. Blockchain is arguably a very complex piece of technology, but at its core it’s based around creating easy transactions and transparency- which is perfect for the gambling community, as Forbes notes.

One of the main examples of a company using blockchain technology in the gambling industry is BitBook. BitBook allows customers to use multiple cryptocurrencies, make speedy transactions and offers total security and protection for people. It’s a fascinating business venture, and it’ll be great to see where this goes in 2020.

Ingenious uses of AI technology

Artificial intelligence has truly disrupted every industry to some degree, and the gambling world is no different. Recent reports into gambling technology by the BBC show that the UK gambling scene is starting to use artificial intelligence to help customers stop gambling when they need to take a rest break.

These ‘cool off’ programs use AI to detect when a player is behaving excessively or angrily, and enforces a 30 second break to help them calm down and think rationally. While the breaks are arguably not long enough for a significant result, it certainly is a step in the right direction.

After all, one of the most important things that gambling companies can do is protect their customers. Gambling can be a lot of fun and very rewarding, but it’s important to stop when it stops being fun. This type of technology and protective aims are something that we’re starting to see over here in America, especially in popular gambling hubs like New Jersey.

Rise in digital marketing and interactive content

Gambling companies are getting better at working with innovative digital marketing methods and interactive content, which is great. The modern customer is smart and fast-paced, and businesses need to have a good understanding of their target audience and digital marketing methods in order to catch them at the right time.

One of the main ways that gambling companies are staying ahead of the curve is by creating content on live streaming platforms, like Twitch or YouTube’s live streaming platform. Live streaming games is a relatively new endeavour, and it comes with a fiercely passionate and engaged digital audience.

It’s hard for companies to stand out if they don’t have a solid digital presence. Digital marketing is the key to attracting new, modern customers and making creative content is the key to making sure that they stay engaged with a brand’s products or services. Physical and traditional marketing is good, but marketing on social media and digital platforms is essential.

Virtual reality gaming

If you’re interested in any sort of gaming, you’re bound to have seen the impressive rise of virtual reality. Being able to fully immerse a player in a game is an incredible experience, and as with any other recent development in gaming, gambling giants are taking full advantage of this.

One of the best examples of this is online casino games in the gambling hub of New Jersey. Innovative casino games on the web are using stunning graphics, augmented reality and virtual reality dealers, to fully submerge their players in the world of the game. It’s truly amazing.

To sum up

As you can see, there is no shortage of fantastic ideas and technology in the gambling world. The rate of innovation is truly breathtaking to behold, and we’re lucky to be working in an industry that’s so full of creative minds and companies.

The gaming aspect of gambling is likely going to be the area to focus on in 2020. The technology for video games and mobile apps is always being developed and improved upon, and we’re incredibly excited to see where it might go. Could there be a gambling based ARG, for example? Only time will tell.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :