Silver back on second position after win: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers reclaimed their second position on the TNM Super League log table after edging visiting Azam Tigers 1-0 in a controversial match played at Silver Stadium on Monday, September 16, 2017.

The match started an hour late as Tigers refused to play following the msnhandling of one of their officials by Silver Strikers fans.

The incident happened when Tigers players were warming up for the match.

Silver fans entered the pitch, accusing Tigers of warming up in the host’s territory. In the process, a Tigers officials, who later identified himself as the team’s driver was manhandled by the home fans.

The incident led to a confrontation involving Tigers players and Silver fans and one Tigers player was allegedly roughed up by the fans.

After the incidents, Tigers left the field for the dressing room and refused to proceed with the game because of security concerns.

It was after a the intervention of Sulom official Charles Manyungwa and some match officials that Tigers accepted to play.

Going onto the field of play, Tigers started on an impressive note but found themselves trailing their hosts on 23 minutes, when Binwell Katinji headed home a cross from Thuso Paipi from a suspected offside position.

The Kau-Kau boys tried all they could to level the scores but Silver’s defence marshalled by Nigerian Yinusa Sheriff stood firm.

Tigers coach Patrick Kulemeka accepted the result but bemoaned the action by Silver fans and the officiation standards.

“We accept the results for yesterday and today but you have all seen how we have been treated by the fans and referees in Lilongwe. This is not football and I don’t know where we are heading to,” bemoaned Kulemeka.

Silver’s team manager Francis Songo described the game as entertaining despite the nasty incidents before the game.

“Despite the nasty incidents, it was a good game. Our main worry is the gap between us and Wanderers and if we can do well in Blantyre over the weekend I think we will be able to bridge the gap,” said Songo.

With the win, the Bankers are back on second position with 45 points from 21 games, five behind league leaders Be Forward Wanderers and a point above Nyasa Big Bullets, who had temporarily occupied the second place after beating Moyale Barracks yesterday.

