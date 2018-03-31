Six coming from Good Friday prayers dead in Mzimba truck accident: Malawi police hunt for killer driver

March 31, 2018 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Six people died on Friday after a Freightliner heavy truck registration number CK 3103/ CK 4353 , when the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to overspeeding, causing the vehicle to swerve sideways and overturn at Luviri along Mzimba/Jenda M1 road and killing the pedestrians, police have confirmed.

The truck which killed six pedestrians on the M1 Road in Mzimba District

The vehicle at the accident scene y

Police said the truck  – which was being driven by Christopher Chimbaula – had one passenger on board and was driving from Luwawa Forest carrying  offcuts (Zigwagwa).

“Upon arrival at Luviri while descending a steep slope, at the same time negociating a curved road, he lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed vehicle overturned sideways in the process the falling offcuts ended up hitting the  pedestrians who were coming from Luviri CCAP Church to their various homes,” said Mzimba  police spokesperson Peter Botha.

Botha  identified the six who died on the spot as Love Mkandawire aged 13 years from Elia  village,  Mrs Esther Nkhata aged 22 of village Kaphang’ombe, Gracious Zimba one year  old of village Kaphang’ombe and  Magret Ndhlovu 58 from village Kasokola  all under T/A Mzikubola in Mzimba.

The other two are Mrs Nelia Kachali 53 of village Khenjani and  Mrs Kestina Chavula 28 of village Khenjani T/A Mzikubola in Mzimba.

“All died on the spot due to multiple fractures and head injuries,” Botha said.

He said their bodies were  taken to Mzimba District Hospital mortuary.

However, the passenger in the truck  suffered general body pains and is admitted at Mzimba District Hospital, while the driver is being hunted by the police as he is at large.

The truck got extensively damaged.

Botha urged all drivers to avoid over speeding to avoid similar accidents.

It has been a bad spell for Mzimba District with several accidents claiming many lives, including 22 Malawi Defence Force soldiers who died when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Mapanjira on November 1 last year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Six coming from Good Friday prayers dead in Mzimba truck accident: Malawi police hunt for killer driver"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
James
Guest
James

Very sad, may their souls rest in peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes 54 seconds ago
Hetherwick
Guest
Hetherwick

MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN ETERNAL PEACE OF THE LORD

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes