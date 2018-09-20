Skeffa Chimoto’s 6th album ‘Masophenya’ a masterpiece

Musician Skeffa Chimoto is a legend in his own right for his contribution to the Malawi music industry.

With his 6th album ‘Masophenya’ in the pipeline, the local artist is not spent and continues speading love and talking about God in his music.

For five years, Skeffa has been working on his studio album while doing gigs and tackling societial issues in campaigns with organizations.

One of the organisers behind the launch, Levi Msakambewa tells Nyasa Times that it is a masterpiece.

Msakambewa is upbeat the album will surpass the previous sale record.

“This album will be a masterpiece and will overtake Chikondi with platinum sales.” he says.

Set for October 5, Msakambewa says preparations are underway.

“Yes the launch is underway and so far so good and have managed to get partners like Zodiak Braodcasting Station (ZBS), ITS Enterprise, NITEL through Webtickets and we are in talks with FPAM too.”

Describing the album, Msakambewa says “His usual message is on love, Gospel and respecting parents and in this album he has not departed from that as you can hear from the songs released.”

“His target are youths, the elderly and young parents and almost everyone.”

The people behind the production of this album are Lulu, Shad Kalukusha and Skeffa himself.

Msakambewa discloses exclusively the Zambian acclaimed B1 “might feature.”

People in the commercial city of Blantyre, old capital Zomba and others have also been slotted in for the launch as Msakambewa explains.

“Next will be Blantyre and then the launch tour will be targeting Zomba, Mzuzu and other districts.”

Official dates have not been given but we understand this will be after the Lilongwe launch.

Chimoto last album release was in the year 2013 when he put out ‘Chikondi’ with hit singles Chinamuluma Chakuda and Dalitsani Okondedwa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :