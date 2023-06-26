Skeffa makes historic performance at Mozambique Independence Day

Malawi’s seasoned reggae jamming machine, Skeffa Chimoto, on Sunday made a historic appearances before thousands of Mozambicans who gathered in Tete Province Independence Square in Mozambique.

Mozambique is this year commemorating 48 years of Independence.

Dances, prayers and military parade were some of the activities marking the day, being observed in all the 11 Provinces.

In Tete Province, which comprises 15 districts, the function took place at Conselho Municipal de Tete Pavilhao (Stadium of Tete Municipality).

Consular General Happy Jonathan Saka represented Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the event.

Elisa Zacarias led the celebrations in Tete Province at Conselho Municipal de Tete Pavilhão.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chimoto commended Mozambique Government for the invitation which was done through Malawi Consular General Office.

“Let me thank President Chakwera and his counterpart Filipe Nyusi because without these two Malawi could not be here,”

The two songs which Skeffa performed so the senior Government officials which included Secretary of State taking to the dance floor.

Saka in a separate interview commended Chimoto for showing up for the performance.

Saka said music is one component which brings unity and love amongst people.

Skeffa trip was made possible with financial support from Magagula Fresh Foods.