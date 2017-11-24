Sky Sport to show live Malawi v England test series

Skys Sport Action will Friday show live the opening fixture of the three-match Vitality Netball International Series between Malawi Queens and hosts England Roses from 7.30pm.

The first match will be played at London’s Copper Box where England which is ranked third in the world, will use the series as their preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The Roses, captained by Ama Agbeze, head into the series against Malawi Queens on the back of winning the Fast5 World Series title in Australia last month.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the series with another fixture on Sunday at 2PM and will also shown live on Sky Sports Action before both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final meeting.

Malawi squad:

Juliet Sambo, Joanna Kachilika, Martha Dambo, Wezzie Mzembe, Kukoma Diamonds, Lauren Ngwira-Tigresses, Takondwa Lwazi, Thandie Galeta, Rose Nkanda, Mwai Kumwenda, Joyce Mvula, Jane Chimaliro-Civonets, Jessica Mazengera Sanudi

England squad:

Ama Agbeze (captain), Jade Clarke (vice-captain), Eleanor Cardwell, Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Sasha Corbin, Rachel Dunn, Jodie Gibson, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Josie Huckle, Vicki Oyesola, Natalie Panagarry.

